9 veterans receive quilts in “Folds of Honor” ceremony

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Veterans were honored in a ceremony in Henderson County Saturday.

A “Folds of Honor” ceremony was held at the Hendersonville Public Library to honor nine veterans.

Each received a hand made quilt from the “Quilts of Valor Foundation” for their service in the military.

The veterans ranged from World War II vets, in fact two of them were part of the D-Day invasion, to Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm to recent tours in Afghanistan.

George Sarros, a U.S. Navy World War II and D-Day veteran, described the ceremony as “unbelievable.”

“I could not believe that we would get that much honor. I am so grateful for the quilt company, the library to sponsor this. It’s a dream I never figured would ever happen because it’s been so long,” said Sarros.

The “Quilts of Valor Foundation” started making quilts two years ago and has made more than 200 quilts to present to veterans.