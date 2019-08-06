9 WNC animal rescues participating in ‘No Pets Left Behind’ adoption event through Aug. 10

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Humane Society officials announced Tuesday they are partnering with eight Western North Carolina shelters for their 3rd Annual “No Pets Left Behind” adoption event.

According to Asheville Humane Society’s news release, the reduced-fee adoption event, sponsored by Four Seasons Plumbing, is aimed at clearing the shelters in Western North Carolina.

The participating shelters include:

Asheville Humane Society

Blue Ridge Humane Society

Brother Wolf Animal Rescue

Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue

Day One Animal Rescue

Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue

Mountain Pet Rescue

Rusty’s Legacy

Transylvania County Animal Services

The adoption event run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10.

According to the release, Asheville Humane Society is offering fee-waived adoptions for all pets in their Adoption Center Aug. 6 – 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“By partnering together for this event, we hope the efforts of each organization will bring more adopters into shelters during these busy summer months,” Adam Cotton, manager of corporate and community partnerships at Asheville Humane Society, said. “When our shelters and rescues work together, we can save more lives throughout WNC!”

For more information about the adoption event, click here.