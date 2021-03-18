9-year-old dies in Cherokee Co. crash on Hwy 105

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A child has died after a crash in Cherokee County that happened over the weekend.

The single-vehicle crash happened Saturday on Hwy 105 at 8:30 p.m., according to the Cherokee County Coroner.

A child was injured and transported to the hospital where they later died on Wednesday. The coroner identified the victim as 9-year-old Amelianna Pauline Claire Frederickson, of Gaffney.

The coroner said Amelianna was a rear passenger in a 2016 Chevrolet sedan being driven south on S.C. Highway 105. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway in a curve near the intersection of Peeler Creek Road and struck a tree head-on.

The coroner said an autopsy will be performed.

