9-year-old shot accidentally in Anderson Co.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 9-year-old was accidentally shot Thursday evening, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Dispatch said deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Don Ave for a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a 9-year-old was shot one time in what appeared to be an accident.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store