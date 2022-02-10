9-year-old shot accidentally in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 9-year-old was accidentally shot Thursday evening, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Dispatch said deputies responded at 7:35 p.m. to the 600 block of Don Ave for a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a 9-year-old was shot one time in what appeared to be an accident.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.