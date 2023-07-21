A 9-year-old was shot inside an east Charlotte apartment on July 15.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A shooting at an apartment complex sent a 9-year-old child to the hospital. Now, police are trying to track down the suspect, seen running from the east Charlotte scene.

“Multiple rounds were fired into these apartments over here,” Det. Rick Smith with Charlotte Crime Stoppers told Queen City News.

At 3:45 a.m. on July 15, a man emerged from the shadows at the Ashley Place Apartments off Idlewild Road wearing a black shirt, shorts and shoes, running from the complex toward Idlewild Road.

Police strongly believe this was the man who shot multiple rounds into the apartments hitting a child.

“Striking a 9-year-old, actually which sustained some non-life threatening injuries, thankfully,” Smith said.

A minute before the suspect was caught on camera running from the complex, a white SUV was also seen driving away.

Police don’t even think the apartment that was hit early Sunday morning was the intended target.

Residents roaming the neighborhood Thursday night were either unconcerned with the shooting or hadn’t heard anything about it.

Police, however, say shootings into occupied homes seem to be happening more frequently, and they’re hoping landing an arrest will help deter other criminals doing the same thing.

“It’s definitely an uptick,” Smith said. “We’ve seen it too often, and it definitely needs to stop, I mean, you’re shooting into a building that was occupied.”