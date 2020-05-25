90 new cases, 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths, on Monday.
According to a news release, those numbers bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 to 10,178 in the state, and brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 440.
Four of the five newly reported deaths include four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Lexington counties. One middle-aged person from Horry County also reportedly died from the virus.
The following is the number of new cases by county:
- Aiken – 5
- Bamberg – 1
- Charleston – 5
- Chester – 1
- Chesterfield – 1
- Darlington – 1
- Dillon – 1
- Edgefield – 1
- Fairfield – 1
- Florence – 4
- Georgetown – 9
- Greenville – 19
- Hampton – 1
- Horry – 1
- Lee – 6
- Lexington – 5
- Marion – 1
- Marlboro – 1
- Oconee – 1
- Orangeburg – 3
- Richland – 7
- Spartanburg – 5
- Sumter – 1
- Williamsburg – 5
- York – 4
According to the release, as of May 24 a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in South Carolina.
