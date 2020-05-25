90 new cases, 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths, on Monday.

According to a news release, those numbers bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 to 10,178 in the state, and brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 440.

Four of the five newly reported deaths include four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Lexington counties. One middle-aged person from Horry County also reportedly died from the virus.

The following is the number of new cases by county:

Aiken – 5

Bamberg – 1

Charleston – 5

Chester – 1

Chesterfield – 1

Darlington – 1

Dillon – 1

Edgefield – 1

Fairfield – 1

Florence – 4

Georgetown – 9

Greenville – 19

Hampton – 1

Horry – 1

Lee – 6

Lexington – 5

Marion – 1

Marlboro – 1

Oconee – 1

Orangeburg – 3

Richland – 7

Spartanburg – 5

Sumter – 1

Williamsburg – 5

York – 4

According to the release, as of May 24 a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

