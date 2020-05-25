Live Now
90 new cases, 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in SC

by: WSPA Staff

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 90 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths, on Monday.

According to a news release, those numbers bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 to 10,178 in the state, and brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths to 440.

Four of the five newly reported deaths include four elderly individuals from Chesterfield, Darlington, Florence and Lexington counties. One middle-aged person from Horry County also reportedly died from the virus.

The following is the number of new cases by county:

  • Aiken – 5
  • Bamberg – 1
  • Charleston – 5
  • Chester – 1
  • Chesterfield – 1
  • Darlington – 1
  • Dillon – 1
  • Edgefield – 1
  • Fairfield – 1
  • Florence – 4
  • Georgetown – 9
  • Greenville – 19
  • Hampton – 1
  • Horry – 1
  • Lee – 6
  • Lexington – 5
  • Marion – 1
  • Marlboro – 1
  • Oconee – 1
  • Orangeburg – 3
  • Richland – 7
  • Spartanburg – 5
  • Sumter – 1
  • Williamsburg – 5
  • York – 4

According to the release, as of May 24 a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in South Carolina.

Find a mobile testing clinic event near you by clicking here.

To find a permanent testing location, click here.

For more information related to COVID-19, click here.

