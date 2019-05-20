900 cyclists ride in Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion Video

(WSPA) -- Hundreds of cyclists set out from downtown Spartanburg for a 100 plus mile journey to the top of the highest peak east of the Mississippi.

About 900 cyclists set out around 6:30 a.m. Monday for the Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion.

Organizers say cyclists from around the world participate in the one-day ride.

This is the 44th year of the Assault on Mt. Mitchell. The 102.7 mile long ride takes cyclists to the top of Mt. Mitchell, which rises 6,684 feet above the Appalachians.

There’s also the shorter sister ride. The Assault on Marion is 74 miles. It also starts in downtown Spartanburg and ends at the Tom Johnson Campground in Marion, N.C.

Click or tap here for more information.

Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion

Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion

Assaults on Mt. Mitchell and Marion