$90K in military machinery still missing in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding $90,000 worth of military machinery that was reported missing back in November.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, on Nov. 25 someone went onto the property of Bac Trac Technologies on U.S. 221 South and removed a 2008 Schutt military generator and environmental control unit trailer, a 2008 Hanco 25kVA 20kW generator with a Perkins diesel engine and a 2008 Applied Companies environmental control unit.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the theft took place sometime between 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Robert Watson at 828-652-2237.

