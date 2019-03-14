911 call about ex Mauldin Police officer shows terror of woman who says he pulled a gun on her

A Mauldin Police officer accused of pulling a gun on a woman in his home has been fired from the force, and 7News has obtained the 911 call his ex-girlfriend made that night.

It was 1 a.m. on Sunday February 24th when the Greenville Sheriff's Office got the call about, Marcius Atkinson.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told 911 dispatchers she was gathering her stuff to leave:

"I lost my keys when I went in the house and I attempted to take all of my stuff. He pulled a gun (crying), he pulled a gun on me and I got so scared so I was like oh my god and I couldn't believe he was doing it so I was like, OK, I'll leave, I'll leave, but I didn' have my car keys."

In the recording she goes on to say: "I had to go get some other stuff and he followed me around the house (crying) with his gun (sobbing)."

"The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic abuse is as she is leaving. If you look historically at when victims of domestic violence were killed, you will find most of them were killed as they were leaving a relationship," said Becky Callaham, the Executive Director of Safe Harbor.

Callaham says South Carolina is 6th in the nation for women killed by men and most of those deaths are by handgun.

Investigators say Atkinson, who did not fire the weapon, was using a personal gun at the time, not one from the force.

State records show the very same officer was terminated from the Greenville Police Department back in 2008 for misconduct. Atkinson was then hired a few months later by Mauldin P.D.

Mauldin Police says the department contacted the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy who wrote a letter back saying Atkinson was "eligible for certification."

That prior misconduct involved what the report called "untruthfulness" after an incident where Atkinson was accused of using his cruiser to hit a trash can, and failing to be upfront about it.

February's charges of "pointing/presenting a firearm" cost him his job with Mauldin P.D.

"I mean you cannot threaten, he's an officer, he's an officer in Greenville, you cannot pull a gun on somebody," said his ex-girlfriend in the 911 call.



The case against Atkinson is with the Solicitor's office in Greenville, which says it's still in its early stages so there is no outcome so far.

Domestic Violence is a serious issue if you or someone you know needs help you can call the Safe Harbor crisis line: 1-800-291-2139.

