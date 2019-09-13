911 Recording: Employee reports theft from Pain Management Associates

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A now-closed pain management clinic under investigation for fraud was reportedly burglarized earlier this month.

A robbery was reported from the Pain Management Associates’ Grove Road location in Greenville on August 12. 7News obtained an audio recording of the call under the Freedom of Information Act.

“So these are a former employees who had access to the building, and they robbed it over the weekend?” the dispatcher asked. The caller responded, “Yes.”

Employees told 7News more than $100,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the clinics’ Greenville and Easely locations.

“Did they have to break in to get to this stuff?” the dispatcher asked. “Well it’s employees that were no longer employed with us, and they apparently still have access to their keys,” the caller said.

The clinics reportedly targeted are under federal criminal investigation.