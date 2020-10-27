9th Annual Tryon Beer Festival continues online

Tryon, N.C. (WSPA) For the 9th year in a row the town of Tryon, N.C. will hold a beer festival celebrating local businesses and brews, Saturday Nov 7.

Tickets for the event need to be purchased before Oct 30 and are $40. It includes a mixed pack of beer, festival merchandise and access to online content.

Pickup for the beer pack will be Saturday Nov 7 between 10 and noon at the Tryon Depot. Stay tuned for virtual events Saturday evening 5-8 PM.

YOU CAN FIND TICKETS HERE https://downtowntryon.org/

