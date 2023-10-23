SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Retail chain Bargain Hunt will open it’s fifth store in South Carolina on Friday in Spartanburg.

The Nashville based company confirmed on Monday it will open it’s newest store 9 a.m. Friday at 2199 Southport Road.

As a special promotion, Bargain Hunt will open with a “Mega Bin Sale” and other special promotions for the weekend.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Spartanburg community. We want everyone in Spartanburg to come discover the crazy deals on thousands of brand-name items that Bargain Hunt has to offer,” said Geoff Lysaught, Chief Customer Officer at Bargain Hunt. “If you’re looking for extreme savings, you won’t want to miss this event.”

The Mega Bin Sale will feature a wide range of items with retail values of $20, $30, $40, and more priced at $7. Mega bins contain one-of-a-kind deals, the company said.

In addition to the new retail store opening, Bargain Hunt Auctions will also be opening a new Pickup Center inside of the Spartanburg Bargain Hunt store. This location is the first in South Carolina and ninth in the United States.

Bargain Hunt Auctions is an online experience which brings the offerings of Bargain Hunt’s stores to customers. Hundreds of new auctions start daily and feature items ranging from furniture and electronics to home décor and more.