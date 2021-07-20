Increase in Upstate home buyers targeted by scam, robbed of thousands of dollars

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new phone scam targeting the real estate industry has made its way to the Upstate.

Professionals in different aspects of the home buying process including real estate attorneys and loan officers told 7 news they all become victims when this scam impacts their clients.

Scammers are making thousands of dollars by sending home buyers realistic emails pretending to be their real estate agent or even title company and asking them to wire money to an account in order to finalize their purchase of a property.

Experts said the best thing you can do is double check on all forms of communication before you press send.

“Just double check everything that you’re doing. Be diligent and make sure you’re responding to the people who you think you’re responding to and be very careful of the private information that you are putting in any kind of email or text message form,” Julie Stubblefield, director of operations at Nelson & Galbreath, said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said these scams always come and go and new one’s always pop up years later.

If you become a victim, you’re urged notify your bank and report the incident to your local law enforcement or FBI center