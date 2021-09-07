TCMU hosting annual trick-or-treat on Oct. 30

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Children’s Museum of the Upstate is hosting its annual Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 30 at both locations.

The Greenville location will be open from 9 a.m – 5 p.m. and the Spartanburg location will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., according to a press release from TCMU.

To manage capacity, both locations will have timed entry every 15 minutes. The museum says guests will move through decorated museum floors to collect candy from community sponsors.

Families must bring their own bags and the exhibits will not be open to the children and families for play, says TCMU.

Families can purchase their tickets by the number of people in their party at www.tcmupstate.org/trick-or-treat with prices ranging from $10 for a family of two to $25 for a family of six.

