1  of  13
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour New Prospect Baptist - Inman Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19

News

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Sabrina Bostain)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) – A 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis tested positive for COVID-19. But in a viral video posted on his mothers Facebook page, he is spreading some hope and positivity.

Joseph Bostain happily announced that he beat the deadly virus.

According to his mother, Sabrina, Joseph was quarantined in their Clarksville home after coming down with a fever and cough. He was then taken to Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital.

In the viral video Jospeh is seen saying,“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!”
His mother thanked the outpour of support she’s received from other community members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories