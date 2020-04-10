A dancing chicken visits with senior citizens ahead of Easter to shake a tail feather amid COVID-19

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA)– Easter has started early for some Anderson County seniors, and it was in the form of a parade and a dancing chicken.

Several agencies got creative and provided an Easter show during this social distancing period.

With an energetic chicken, Anderson County’s Senior Center Program kept its seniors engaged, bringing caring straight to their doorsteps. It was all to ensure they’re not alone during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seniors this is how much you are loved, you are treasured. I wouldn’t do this just for anybody,” said Kelly Jo Barnwell, Program Coordinator at Anderson County Senior Citizens Program.

An awe-inspiring surprise popped up at many senior citizens’ doorways Friday afternoon, and it was shared in an unique form. In a wrapped sunflower van, Anderson County’s Senior Citizens Program Coordinator, was suited up in a chicken costume to spread some Easter weekend cheer in a mini parade.



“Our seniors in our senior assisted living centers are kept to their own individual rooms. It’s so hard for any of us to truly feel joy in this difficult time that we’re living in,” said Barnwell.

With a lot of movement, Barnwell and other partners brought that joy to residents living in seven assisted living facilities. It’s the engagement Barnwell said she has missed.

“I just don’t think that God intended for us to be socially distance. So it’s hard on everybody,” Barnwell said.

Each stop the caravan made, that sad feeling went away as they got out and danced with seniors from a safe social distance. There was a sea of hands in the air, people clapping, and some shaking a tail feather. For many, it was the most excitement they’ve seen in awhile.

“Many of them aren’t able to see their families right now to protect them,” Barnwell said.

That’s why this was all so easy for people like Barnwell.

“A smile come up across their face as they realize how much they are loved…how much they are treasured,” Barnwell said.

A huge Easter egg basket wrapped in life size people, spreading love on a beautiful Good Friday.

“Y’all are the best. Happy Easter! I love y’all,” Barnwell added.

Right now, the Jo Brown Senior Center is planning a number of events to bring more activities directly to residents.