A Family Affair in Greenville for Broadway’s “My Fair Lady”

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The stars are truly aligning this week at the Peace Center with Broadway’s “My Fair Lady” in town.

When one of the actors on tour with the production arrived in Greenville she had a familiar face waiting for her…in the orchestra pit!

Broadway veteran Gayton Scott plays Mrs. Pearce, Henry Higgins’ main housekeeper in the current tour.

Director Bartlett Sher made some tweaks to the classic story of Higgins and Eliza Doolittle which brought the script into a #MeToo era.

“That was a directorial choice that Bartlett Sher made and I think it gears the show more toward Eliza, more toward the young lady, toward our heroine. That she is in the end an independent woman,” explained Scott during a sit-down interview in the Peace Center’s lobby Wednesday with 7 News.

As she keeps Mr. Higgins in line on stage, down below in the pit is an even more familiar face.

Scott’s brother, Ian Bracchitta, just so happens to be the assistant principal bassist for the Greenville Symphony Orchestra.

Bracchitta was chosen to be in the pit for “My Fair Lady” making for an exciting soundcheck ahead of opening night.

“All of the cast was like ‘oh my gosh there’s Gayton’s brother Ian. Ian’s playing the bass,'” said Scott.

“It was an interesting moment for shy people like me,” added Bracchitta.

That “shy guy” is no stranger to Broadway arrangements.

In fact, Ian played the last tour of “My Fair Lady” when it came to Greenville in 2008 among others.

“It’s an iconic show for starters and every tune is, ya know, when you can say that you’ve written a tune that comes down the pike at a 99 mile an hour fast ball which is pretty much all of them,” said Bracchitta.

Ian said being part of an orchestra for a show like this takes discipline. He has a longstanding pre-show routine. Only this time it involves his sister.

“For me it was kind of crazy because I tend to get very insular before stuff like that. I try to get myself focused and I was driving and I kept thinking God that is my sister right there and we’re each going to the same place right now,” he said.

So, does theater and music run in the family beyond these star siblings?

“Our father was an actor. We came by it honestly. Our dad was an actor and our mom was a producer,” said Ian.

“There was always music in our household,” said Gayton.

Ian can be heard on bass and Gayton, along with the rest of the cast, can be seen on stage at the Peace Center through Sunday, Feb. 2.