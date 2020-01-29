Family still looking for answers after teen found dead in Anderson Co. retention pond

HART COUNTY, GA — Hart County deputies said the man accused of killing another man and stabbing a woman Monday night, has been denied bond.

Authorities said Larrendrick Rashad Tabor was interviewed by their investigators and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday night.

They said Tabor was taken to the hospital with injuries, this after he allegedly killed Correndrick Alexander and shot and stabbed a woman in Hart County.

Now he’s out of the hospital and in jail in another county. Investigators said it’s all for safety.

Hart County authorities believe he may be connected to the death of a teen who was found shot to death in Anderson County.

Family said they just buried Mericus Scott on this week, that’s two months after his mother’s death. They said although he has been laid to rest, they’re still hoping that justice is served. The Scott family said they will not be at peace until someone comes forward.

“When I found out my son was dead…die…they murdered him…my heart was broken. I cried,” said Michael Scott, Mericus’ father.

Scott said he was devastated the day he heard his son had been found shot and dead in an Anderson County retention pond.

“It’s just hard to believe that he’s gone,” Scott said.

Scott said it’s difficult to grasp since he spoke with his son the day before.

“We was sitting out here talking and then he was telling me that he was going to go to church next Sunday. But when I got home that Monday, that’s when I found out,” Scott said.

Sadly it was the last of many conversations. Scott said he was always around his loved ones. They said there were many days at the lake and in the woods, that bonded them together.

“He used to go hunting with me sometimes and fishing. He told me he was going to beat me fishing the last time we went fishing,” Scott said.

Pamela Scott said her nephew was like her own son. He stayed with her for more than three years.

“He wasn’t no angel, but he wasn’t a bad person. He had a heart of gold. He would give you the shirt off his back,” said Pamela Scott, Mericus’ aunt.

That’s why they said they’re confused as to why someone would leave him dead.

“It’s a hurting thing that we have to bury your love one, but it’s an even different type of hurt when you got to bury them because somebody did this like he was a dog,” said Pamela.

As they said Scott wasn’t known to be in Anderson County, they’re now only left with pain and hundreds of memories.

“This is not the way it should be and it’s like it’s getting worst,” Pamela said.

They’re also demanding that justice be served.

“I’m saying if anybody has any information about my son’s murder, I want them to come forward with it to the authorities,” Scott added.

Family members said they went to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to get an update on Scott’s murder. Deputies said this case is still under investigation and they’re working to crack this case quickly.

Anderson County deputies said right now– they can’t confirm if Tabor is linked to Scott’s murder.