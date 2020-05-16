A helping hand: Duncan man trying to get essential items to those in need

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Filling a major need for people living in the upstate during this pandemic. That’s the goal of a man from Duncan who told us, he wants to unite neighbors. It’s all through something he founded called, ‘We Are Our Neighbor’s Keeper.’

Apollo Missions is as his name suggests, on a mission. He’s packing up his car with supplies you might not have much luck finding on store shelves right now.

Then, he’s off to the place where he spends a lot of his evenings.

“I just had the urge to create something that could impact communities,” said Duncan Resident, Apollo Missions. You might also know him as Alonzo Flemming.

“I actually got two-in-one Lysol and disinfectant wipes,” said Piedmont Resident, Shakita McGee.

“It has helped me because I have a compromised immune system,” said Greenville Resident, Hunter Willimon.

He’s bringing these supplies to people who need them, whether that’s dropping them off at their doorstep or handing them out in a Greenville parking lot.

“He delivers because he knows my mom, so he comes and brings things,” said Duncan Resident, Jennifer DeMarata.

He’s not doing it alone. He has help from family, friends and even co-workers.

“It took-off in no time. I just didn’t expect it. I knew it was going to be great, whenever God is in control of something, it’s going to take over but I didn’t expect it to take-off so fast,” said Mission’s Friend and Co-Worker, Danielle Jelks.

They all disperse to grocery stores in the morning as soon as they open up, collecting what they can find. Then, they bring those items to those who need them.

“We want to make sure we meet every need. Our goal is to meet every need. No need goes unanswered,” Missions told us.

The only thing Missions said he’s asking in return is donations, whether that’s money or extra products you have sitting around your house.

“This virus gave me the time to do it more or to dig in and really create the type of impact I’ve always wanted to create in a community,” said Missions.

If you would like to learn more about these donations, you can check out their Facebook page called ‘We Are Our Neighbor’s Keeper.’