A local pastor asking for the community’s help to aid in his fight against crime

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC–A string of violent crimes in Anderson County, has led a local pastor to a plan he hopes will stop the violence. However, he’s pleading for your help to make it happen.

The pastor along with others said it’s going to take more people to help make the difference.

“We need to take our communities back and the only way we’re going to do that is that you got to go to the community and come together,” said Rev. Emmanuel Donaldson, Founder and Director of Tackling the Streets.

Reverend Donaldson is the founder of ‘Tackling the Streets’ which started in 2011.After a number of violent crimes and the sudden death of his father, he shifted in a new direction.

“We turned to doing the ‘Stop the Violence’ Program when a string of violence just got started here and just got on a rapid pace,” Donaldson said.

“Kids are getting kidnapped left and right and they’re finding babies. Anything can happen,” said Wesley Burgess, an Anderson County resident.

Burgess has four grand children and has been living in Anderson County for seven years. He wants something to be done to protect his little ones, and Reverend Donaldson agrees.

“We must take the initiative and go to the people,” Donaldson explained.

That’s why he adopted the slogan, “Stop the Violence and Move in Peace”. Donaldson said he wanted to put his grief aside and help a crying community.

“I said to myself, if I’m hurting this bad by losing my father, I can imagine what a parent is going through by losing their children,” Donaldson said.

He is going door to door to help grieving families. He also holds outreach events, and after-school and mentor-ship programs. This is something Burgess said he wants to see more of.

“As my pastor would say, I think it takes a family to make a foundation,” Burgess said. “I think it takes great pastors and organizations…especially the great leaders in the church,” he added.

Rev. Donaldson said he wants to continue to meet people where they are, but he believes that work can’t be done alone.

“We have to come up with resources and grants and aids to be able to combat these situations and give our kids something to do,” Donaldson said.

Now he hopes that other pastors, educators, and community leaders will step up and join his efforts.

“The funerals are senseless…they’re unnecessary. But by leaps and bounds we need to come together to stop all of this,” Donaldson added.

The pastor said he would love your assistance to provide food, clothes, and counseling to those in need. He also said his organization is working to expand this program to other surrounding counties.

To get involved with ‘Tackling the Streets’, visit their website at www.tacklingthestreets.org