A massive sinkhole in Asheville keeps attracting on-lookers

ASHEVILLE, NC – (WSPA) A sinkhole has caused quite a stir in Asheville.

No injuries have been reported, but people are stopping by every day to see it with their own eyes.

Now, the property owners are urging people to stop showing up to see the sinkhole.

They say safety is their top priority.

Norma Amron is one of the many Asheville residents who wanted to see the sinkhole.

It’s in a parking lot off Merrimon Avenue.

Amron says she stopped by for a selfie with the sinkhole.

“My heart is racing just to be in the presence of such a gaping hole,” Amron said.

In a statement to 7News the property owners of this area say they have not been able to confirm how the sinkhole happened.

They say they suspect a corroded stormwater pipe invert led to scouring of the soil around the pipe creating the sinkhole.

The property owners are working with engineers and contractors to fix the problem.

They say they are working to stabilize and repair the storm water culvert.

Dru Peek works near the sinkhole at Waggers Dog Depot he says he sees many people stopping to look at the sinkhole.

“They don’t realize actually how dangerous it could be because at any point that asphalt underneath could just fall and they could fall in,” Peek said.

Peek says the sink hole has gotten bigger since he noticed it days ago.

The property owners say their first priority is safety.

They are asking the public to avoid the area.

There is currently no business that is using the building on the property and the entire parking lot is closed off to visitors.

There is a barricade that is blocking it off from the street.

The property owners tell 7News they hope to have a solution in place to begin repairs as soon as possible.

The repairs are expected to be completed within a few weeks.

