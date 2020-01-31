A new senior congregate site promotes healthy living and long life

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC — The number of Anderson County seniors receiving ‘Meals on Wheels’, have increased. That’s thanks to the County’s newest expansion site.

County leaders said they wanted to expand to reach more lives. They said it’s important to help those in need and promote healthy lifestyles.

A group of seniors happily played cards early Friday afternoon. Many said it’s not about the quality time they spent together, but it meant much more than that.



“I look forward to coming because the food is good and I know it’s very healthy,” said Margaret Gentry, a Senior Nutrition Program participant.

Since last year, Gentry has been a part of the Senior Nutrition Program in Iva. She’s one out of 200 people who receive ‘Meals on Wheels’ in the County each week. However, that number just increased with the new expansion.



“Our newest site in Pendleton. They open up twice a week,” said Janie Turmon, Senior Nutrition Coordinator for Anderson County.

Turmon said the New Light Community Center in Pendleton is now the sixth Senior Congregate Center in the County. A grant through the Appalachian Council of Governments is allowing people to receive hot meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the new site.

“We was just trying to reach all of the local areas in Anderson County,” Turmon said.

Leaders at the Anderson County Meals on Wheels said it’s not just about the hot meals.

“They’re doing their jazzercising. Whether they’re playing bingo. They’re all congregating together. That warm meal is bringing them together,” said Ruthie George, Program Coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Anderson County.

Through bonding and education, they’re preventing isolation and creating healthy lifestyles for people 60 years old and older.

That’s why Gentry said she’s happy to come every week.



“We’re not loading up on junk food at home and doing short cuts to our meals,” Gentry said.

Instead, the new expansion and the entire program is giving people healthy food, fun and fuel to live a long life.

“We have a better outlook when you get out in life and have fun with the people,” Gentry said.

Leaders said although they do receive grants and funding for the program, they are still welcoming donations to keep their sites going. To donate, call coordinators at 864-964-6558.

Other Senior Nutrition Program Schedules

Honea Path Recreation Center–Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Belton Comm. & Rec. Center–Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Caroline Community Center–Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Iva Civic Center–Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Paul Baptist Church–Monday-Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.