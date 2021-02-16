A plan to bring a new medical facility to North Greenville residents

Travelers Rest, SC (WSPA) – BonSecours and Medical University of South Carolina are coming together for a new emergency services plan for North Greenville.

The growth of Travelers Rest, covid and the lack of medical care is an issue, but they want to put things I place before it becomes a problem.

“All of my doctors are in Greenville, so I don’t have access to anything here in Travelers Rest.” Travelers Rest resident, Sheila Botkin said.

It’s the same story for Sheila Botkin and many other residents of Travelers Rest, many of their doctors and emergency services are about 40 minutes away in Greenville.

“Our residents don’t have time in many incidents to get downtown except for one helicopter and one helicopter is not going to get the job done for everybody.” South Carolina Representative, Mark Burns said.

In 1983, Greenville Health system opened an ER in Travelers Rest, when covid hit that facility permanently closed in 2020 to focus resources on the care of covid patients and closing those doors created a void.

“Older people that help people they need a little something closer to home.” Travelers Rest resident, Kathy Jones said.

City, county and state governments along with Bon Secours and MUSC are working to fill the gap with a free-standing emergency room with telehealth and state of the art equipment.

“You heard about some of the technology and some of the care, so i think that will be the next step, the location and thinking about the logistics of it.” Travelers Rest Mayor Brandy Amidon, said.

Travelers Rest sits about 18 miles north of Greenville and officials project that the area will grow about 14% in the next several years.

“I represent the poorest of the poor and the richest of the rich and we have needs too.” Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill said.

The trend of closing healthcare facilities in areas that affect rural communities may help the bottom line, but it also affects those who may need critical care. Right now, Federal money is helping those in North Greenville in need.

“This need came up and there was money available from the cares funding and it was able to go towards securing an emergency medical faculty a mobile one that they could put up towards Marietta.” South Carolina Lieutenant Governor, Pamela Evette said.

A three member team will come together to figure out which doctors will use the faculty and where the new building will be located.

A specific location for the healthcare facility has not been chosen, officials will share the news when a decision is made.