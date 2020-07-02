A Ride to Remember cycling fundraiser goes virtual for Alzheimer’s Association

Greenville, SC (WSPA)

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina has an annual fundraiser called a ride to remember, a 252 mile bike ride from Greenville to Charleston to raise money for Alzheimer’s disease research and caretakers and their families.

This year the fundraiser cannot happen in person because of the coronavirus pandemic but will continue on virtually as cyclists may still log the 252 miles on the stationary bike or a location of their choice, separately.

Many cyclists take advantage of the fundraiser as a way to honor their loved ones that they have lost or are currently caring for with Alzheimer’s disease.

To sign up for the ride you can visit the link below. Organizers ask that you raise at least $252 for each mile of the ride





https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=13084&pg=entry