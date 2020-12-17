‘A total loss’: early morning fire decimates Simpsonville salon

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A Thursday morning fire in Simpsonville left We Salon and Day Spa a total loss, according to fire officials. There were no injuries reportedly caused by the fire. The cause of the fire, however, is still unknown.

The Simpsonville Fire Department, the Mauldin Fire Department and the Fountain Inn Fire Department all responded to the call, which came between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

“We got a knock on our door at 6:30 in the morning,” Rory Curtis, the owner of the nearby Carolina Olive Oil said. “I threw my robe on, went to the door, and there was fire coming out from the [salon’s] door.”

By midmorning, crews had contained the fired. At this time, teams are investigating the cause of the structure fire.

Nearby businesses were forced to temporarily close due to smoke.

“It’s like a barbecue,” Curtis said. “It’s like someone’s grilling inside your house, you know?”

The salon’s owners told 7News they were looking for a temporary work space to allow their stylists to keep working. The business shared a GoFundMe on its Facebook page; owners say funds would be used to help relocate staff and purchase damaged goods and equipment.