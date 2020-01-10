A virtual fitness community could help you keep your new year’s resolution

Less than two weeks into the new year, those fitness resolutions may be going strong, but if you come to find it harder and harder to make it to the gym you may be interested in something that better fits your lifestyle, virtual fitness.

After losing 30 pounds and keeping it off, an Upstate mother says virtual fitness changed her life, and she started her own company.

Marie Ottaway, a Greenville mother-of-two says she thinks she knows the key to sticking with it an online community that holds you accountable.

“You have that emotional support, you have that friendship, and you have that connection, which I think by February, I know for myself because I joined a couple of gyms in my day, I know that once February hits maybe some gyms out there will give you a ring but I know my phone wasn’t ringing,” said Ottaway.

It was Ottaway’s sister, Alyssa Sardelli, who first encouraged her to join a virtual class so they could workout together while living in different states.

Within a few years she had switched from a full time teaching job, to running her own online company Boom Empire Fitness which not only provides virtual classes but also nutritian advice and most importantly accountability.

“I can see through our tracking app if you actually worked out, if you drank your water, if you’ve been tracking your measurements weekly, it’s just another way to hold our clients accountable and even ourselves,” said Ottaway.

Take Lauren Gratenstein, for instance. This mother of two joined the online fitness program last January and went from a size 16 to a 10 in 80 days.

“This is a lifestyle, it’s really a way of life, it’s a community and there are so many people and resources to keep you motivated,” said Gratenstein.

What’s more Gratenstein has kept off the weight by staying mindful of “the why.”

“For me it was about, I don’t want to feel this way anymore,” said Gratenstein.

Ottaway’s journey had a similar start but her motivation changed after the person who began it all, her sister, passed away from cancer in 2018.

“I think your “why” in anything in life can really change, I think for me I wanted to be home with my kids, I was going to start a business, and I was going to inspire people, but little did I know by her approaching me about this it would not only change my life physically but saved my life mentally and my motivation comes from that every day,” said Ottaway.

Today Ottaway’s fitness company has grown to 700 coaches, but the focus remains the same; accountability.

“I never thought that I would have been a late 30’s early 40’s mom with 2 kids, stressed out, exhausted, didn’t know much about technology, that I would be leading and coaching thousands of women all over the country. It’s so empowering, it’s so awesome,” said Ottaway.

She knows life comes with many challenges, but with a community of support that keeps you on track.. she says nothing is too great to overcome.

The annual cost of the boom empire fitness program is $160 compared to an average cost of $690 per year to join a gym.

For more information on Boom Empire Fitness, you can reach Ottaway at boomempirefitness@gmail.com