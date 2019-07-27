“A Walk Against Gun Violence” held in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Dozens of people gathered in Greenwood County on Saturday for a rally to end gun violence.

Put Down The Guns Now Young People, an organization founded by Jack Logan, hosted the “A Walk Against Gun Violence” event.

The antiviolence walk, through Downtown Greenwood, started at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

After the rally, there was a vigil held in honor of Spartanburg County teen Devon Curry.

Curry, 16, was killed in a shooting in Travelers Rest, according to investigators.

Detectives say his body was discovered behind an abandoned building in Greenville the next morning.

The march on Saturday was held in honor of Curry and to bring awareness to the ongoing recent violence in the Greenwood area.

On Sunday, July 27, there will be another antiviolence event in Spartanburg County.

It’s taking place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Conway Park located at 130 Pendleton Street.

There will be vendors, games and live performances.

Event organizers encourage the community to bring tents, lawn chairs, and coolers.