AAA: Gas prices increase in the Carolinas during holiday travel

(WSPA) — Gas prices have spiked in the past week due to the high number of drivers on the roads, according to AAA.

The automotive group blames the holiday travel season for an average increase of 4 cents per gallon on the week in South Carolina and 5 cents per gallon in North Carolina.

The average price for a gallon of gas in each state is $2.34 in South Carolina and $2.46 in North Carolina.

According to AAA, the Upstate is seeing below-average prices: $2.32 per gallon is the average price in Greenville and in Spartanburg, that number is $2.29 per gallon.

Asheville’s average is $2.51 per gallon.

Overall in 2019, gas prices were cheaper than in 2018, according to AAA.

The average for the year was $2.61 per gallon, down 10 cents from 2018’s average of $2.71 per gallon.