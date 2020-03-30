AARP SC to host Tele-Town Hall call for members, public on Wed.

(WSPA) – AARP SC SC will host a second Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall Call on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the free telephone town hall call for AARP members, as well as the public, will be held from 6:35 to 7:35 p.m.

The town hall will share information about the federal stimulus package, South Carolina unemployment and remaining financially secure during the pandemic.

Some of the top officials and experts joining Teresa Arnold, the state director for AARP SC, on the call include Sen. Lindsey Graham, Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn and a representative from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

HOW TO JOIN:

To take part in the tele-town hall, call 877-229-8493, using the PIN 114681. To register, visit https://vekeo.com/aarpsouthcarolina/#.

HOW IT WORKS:

AARP South Carolina’s “tele-town hall” format calls registrants and invites them to listen to and participate in a “talk radio show” over their phone while also allowing people to call in on their own.