Abandoned newborn found dead in freezing weather, mother questioned

PORT JERVIS, N.Y. (News 12 Hudson Valley/CNN) – A mother of a newborn found dead in a vacant lot in freezing temperatures is being interviewed by detectives.

Her name is being withheld.

The unclothed infant was found dead on a pile of rocks late Tuesday. Police said the baby was found in the fetal position with their umbilical cord still attached.

People who live nearby were shocked by what happened and said they hoped justice is served.

“Anybody who would do this is like, less than human,” neighbor Brandon Rivera said. “That’s crazy. I feel for the baby and that’s it.”

Port Jervis police said a neighbor called for help after one of her teenage children found the baby lying on the ground. The teen first thought the child was a doll.

The teen’s mother said the child was lifeless and left on a cold rock.

The child’s autopsy results haven’t been released.