Abbeville Co. set to open first ever animal shelter

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – For the first time in their history, Abbeville County is opening an animal shelter.

After a year of construction, the shelter on Old Calhoun Falls Road will open it’s doors this weekend. Previously Animal Services shared a small kennel space with the city preventing them from taking in a large number of animals.

In fact, they tell 7News they never had an adoption center relying solely on social media to get animals out of their kennels.

“We will be able to pick up more animals a lot of the strays. If they are not aggressive, injured, or sick we haven’t been able to help so now we will be able to pick more of those up and find them new homes,” said Jessica Bridges who is the new Abbeville County Shelter Director.

The shelter will hold their official ribbon cutting on Saturday at 10 a.m. complete with shelter tours and food until 3 p.m.

Ahead of the opening, they are asking for volunteers and donations of cleaning supplies as well as cat litter.