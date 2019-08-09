Abbeville Co. superintendent, teen killed in crash in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate school superintendent died in a crash Thursday night in Chester County.

According to a Chester County Coroner’s Office news release, they responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash approximately half a mile north of Goings Road and Carter Road on Highway 72 at around 6 p.m.

Three people were involved in the crash.

Two of the three people died in the crash and the other person was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for treatment.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased as Betty Jo Hall, 58, of Abbeville, and Savion Zyire White, 18, of Rock Hill.

Hall was traveling in a 2012 Dodge Durango and White was traveling in a 2003 Chevrolet SUV.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Durango was traveling north on Highway 72 and the Chevrolet was traveling south on the highway when Chevrolet went over the center line and hit the Durango head-on.

Hall was the superintendent for Abbeville County School District.

District officials issued a statement about Hall’s death on their Facebook page Friday:

“Dear ACSD Family,

It is with great sadness to inform you that our beloved superintendent, Dr. Betty Jo Hall, used the wings she earned on this earth to soar to be with our Lord, her Heavenly Father, shortly after 6:00 PM last night. Please be in prayer for her husband, Wally, and her brother and sister and extended family.”