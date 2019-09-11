Abbeville High School tour

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Amid the possibility of consolidating Abbeville and Dixie High Schools, conditions at the schools are back in the spotlight.

Tuesday, the public was invited to tour Abbeville High School. Thursday, the public is invited to tour Dixie High School.

7News’ camera captured what appeared to be mold in a girls’ bathroom, sagging ceiling tiles in classrooms, and rusty fixtures.

“I’m just really bummed,” said parent Jo Beth Hite. “I hated to see firsthand that what I thought was in there was in there.”

After 7News asked to get a look inside Abbeville High School, the district opened the school up for public tours Tuesday. Parents saw the newer part of the school, built in 2002, and the older wings, built in 1956.

Concerns about conditions at the school bubbled up on social media and at a school board meeting in recent weeks. For many parents, the tour did not make them feel any better.

“It needs to be condemned,” said parent Tara Johnson. “We need to build a new facility.”

A 2016 report detailed problems with humidity, lack of access for students with disabilities, and run-down bathrooms.

Principal Charles Costner said the air conditioning units at the school work to dehumidify the air. However, some problems persist.

“Everything was built up to code at that point in time,” Costner said.

“My child has a problem with public bathrooms,” Johnson said. “She’s not going to be able to use those bathrooms because those bathrooms are disgusting.”

The Abbeville County School Board recently put aside hundreds of thousands of dollars to get estimates on how much consolidating Abbeville and Dixie High Schools would cost versus building two new schools in phases. The final decision will be up to voters, according to the superintendent.