Abbeville man faces 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a meth charge

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Abbeville man received a 20 year prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine-related charge.

Todd Andrew Allen, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines, Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo said in a press release.

Stumbo said a jury was selected Monday afternoon, but Allen decided to change his plea to guilty prior to the start of testimony Wednesday.

According to the release, Abbeville Narcotics Test Force investigators organized a controlled buy with Allen back in October 2018. When Allen arrived at the meeting location, he was taken into custody. Deputies found a pouch containing approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine, a pipe and scales at Allen’s feet.

Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Allen to 20 years in prison.

Allen had an extensive criminal history, which included several drug related offenses, according to the release.

“The future is brighter for the people of Abbeville with another career criminal like Todd Allen behind bars for a many to come,” Solicitor Stumbo said following the sentencing. “My office will continue to stand alongside Sheriff (Ray) Watson and his guys to remove drug dealers like Todd Allen from our community.”