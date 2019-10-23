Able S.C. holds employment education workshops, event Thursday in Upstate

Able S.C. is providing workshops to help people with disabilities find jobs.

Director of Employment Programs Sandy Jordan with Able SC said it’s a part of their Hire Me SC campaign. The campaign holds job education workshops across the state.



Jordan says the workshop are designed to educate those with disabilities on how to increase their earnings or get a job without losing their Social Security or disability benefits.

She said the workshops will dispel myths and work to connect you with other organizations that could help you get a job.

The workshop is free but you are asked to register.

Thursday at 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM

104 Vocational Dr, Seneca, SC 29672-6761,

FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO REQUEST ACCOMMODATIONS, EMAIL HIREMESC@ABLE-SC.ORG OR CALL 1-800-681-7715/TTY: 864-235-8798.

Hiremesc.org