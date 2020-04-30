Able SC partners with SC Dept. of Education to give free online programs for K-12 students with disabilities

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Able South Carolina announced Thursday that they are partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education to give virtual programming for students with disabilities across the state.

According to a news release, students with any type of disability — physical, intellectual, psychiatric — in the state can join free, online classes for grades K-12.

Topics of the classes include time management, fact-checking news, yoga and mindfulness and goal-setting.

“We are grateful to have the support of the Department of Education during this time of crisis, when students with disabilities need us the most,” Kimberly Tissot, executive director of Able SC, said. “Coping with isolation and online learning is a challenge for everyone, but we are here to get students through it.”

According to the release, some virtual programs are self-paced, and other are live classes that students can join with their peers.

“We all need a bit of community right now,” Paige Maxwell, director of youth transition programs at Able SC said. “And that’s what Able SC is — one big community.”

The free online programs are available to all youth with disabilities and to register, click here.