About 50 lbs of meth seized in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration seized about $1.1 million worth of methamphetamine Wednesday, according to Sheriff Chad McBride.

“People, they get on meth, you know they’ll do anything to feed that habit…steal, cheat, kill if necessary,” McBride said.

The amount of meth taken would be enough for about 15,000 to 20,000 “highs,” McBride said.

The bust also resulted in several guns and nearly $20,000 in cash seized.

“Meth is…the number one thing we’re fighting out here on the street,” McBride said.

The drug has been in a problem for years, according to Anderson County investigators. They said there used to be hundreds of local meth labs a year, but now the vast majority of the drug comes across the border from Mexico.

“As it makes its way through the veins of roadways through America, this impacts communities everywhere,” McBride said.

Sitting between Atlanta and Charlotte, Anderson County is a prime location for trafficking, according to the sheriff. As drug use continues, other crimes follow.

“I could almost link crimes back to drugs, probably 90 to 95 percent of the time,” McBride said.

Domestic violence, burglaries, and stealing are among the crimes McBride said he sees committed because of meth.

“Probably 80 percent of all drugs that are on the streets is methamphetamines,” he said.

So far, one person has been arrested in the bust. The investigation is ongoing.