Academy Sports asks judge to dismiss lawsuit filed by mother of Todd Kohlhepp’s victim

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The mother of a man murdered by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp is suing the man who purchased guns for Kohlhepp and the store that sold the firearms.

Cindy Coxie, mother of Johnny Coxie, filed the lawsuit against Dustan Lawson and Academy Sports.

Johnny Coxie was one of seven people Kohlhepp admitted to murdering.

Cindy Coxie claimed the store was negligent in selling weapons to Dustan Lawson.

Dustan Lawson

Lawson, who was accused of being Kohlhepp’s gun supplier, pleaded guilty to 36 federal charges, many involving guns, more than a year ago.

Lawson admitted to buying guns at places like Academy Sports in his name then transferring them to Kohlhepp.

A judge heard Academy Sport’s motion to dismiss the suit Friday morning and will rule on it at a later date.