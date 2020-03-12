ACC suspends all athletic activities

(WSPA) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic activities effective immediately.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice,” the ACC revealed in a statement Thursday. “The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

ACC Commissioner John Swofford said the decision was necessary given the unique circumstances surrounding the health crisis.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” said Swofford. “This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

