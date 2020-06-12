Accelerate ED compiles final list of recommendations to put out for public comment

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)- Accelerate ED is one step closer to setting the guidelines for the 2020 school year. ​ Members met virtually Thursday morning to go over the list of recommendations that the group has been working on over the past few months​.

The task force was divided into 3 groups to answer the question hanging over everyone’s head; “what does the 2020 school year look like?”

“We’re trying to balance the needs of working parents who may not have the option of not staying home from work and the health and safety of students whether they be home or in our buildings,” explained Scott Turner, the deputy superintendent of Greenville County Schools.

The buildings and student services subgroup is recommending schools have personal protection equipment for teachers, a full time nurse and enhanced cleaning procedures.

When it comes to classroom time, the instruction subgroup recommends schools focus on core lessons students need to learn, in case the semester is shortened. ​The group is proposing three different learning models​.

Sherry East with the SC Teachers Association outlined the options. “For plan A, we go back to school as normal with some safety precautions. Plan B is a hybrid of some sort an A-day, B-day we don’t know how that will look just yet. And then Plan C is we go back to complete remote learning.” ​

The third subgroup looked at a school’s operations, and how day-to-day routines need to change; like restricting students to eating in classrooms and limiting class changes. Where you drop off and pick up your child will also change​.

Turner added, “Instead of having a whole bunch of doors where students can choose where they enter, you may be limited to the number of places you can enter because they’re designated as entry points where others are designated as exit points.”

It’s important to note these recommendations are based on current guidelines from the CDC and DHEC and could change as new data and information become available.

These recommendations give districts some flexibility because the number of students, number of buildings, and the size of the buildings vary from district to district making a one size fits all approach impossible​.

Public comment will now be accepted on the proposal and changes will be made as needed.