Lanes reopen hours after pileup on I-85S in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) - Interstate 85 has completely reopened after a crash near mile marker 23 southbound that involved several vehicles.
The Piercetown Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash, Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said in a social media post that the accident involved 10 cars as well as 2 tractor trailers.
According to SCHP, there have been no deaths in these incidents. There is no word yet on possible injuries.
Crews were asking drivers to avoid the area on I-85 southbound.
Clean up of the crash took several hours and all lanes reopened by 9:00pm.
We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
