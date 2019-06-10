Lanes reopen hours after pileup on I-85S in Anderson Co. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (From: Piercetown Fire Department / Facebook) [ + - ] (From: Piercetown Fire Department / Facebook) [ + - ] (From: Piercetown Fire Department / Facebook) [ + - ] (From: Piercetown Fire Department / Facebook) [ + - ] (From: Piercetown Fire Department / Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SCHP is investigating multiple collisions on I-85 SB. [ + - ] Video

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) - Interstate 85 has completely reopened after a crash near mile marker 23 southbound that involved several vehicles.

The Piercetown Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash, Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said in a social media post that the accident involved 10 cars as well as 2 tractor trailers.

According to SCHP, there have been no deaths in these incidents. There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Crews were asking drivers to avoid the area on I-85 southbound.

Clean up of the crash took several hours and all lanes reopened by 9:00pm.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.