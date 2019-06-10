News

Lanes reopen hours after pileup on I-85S in Anderson Co.

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 02:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:43 PM EDT

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) - Interstate 85 has completely reopened after a crash near mile marker 23 southbound that involved several vehicles.

The Piercetown Fire Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash, Sunday afternoon. Fire officials said in a social media post that the accident involved 10 cars as well as 2 tractor trailers.

According to SCHP, there have been no deaths in these incidents. There is no word yet on possible injuries.

Crews were asking drivers to avoid the area on I-85 southbound.

Clean up of the crash took several hours and all lanes reopened by 9:00pm.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

 

