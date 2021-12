LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one person is dead following a car crash on Interstate 385 South at Exit 23 Sunday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol, Fountain Inn Fire Department and the coroner’s office responded to the scene.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras, the crash blocked all lanes.

The identity of the person has not been released.