Man killed during 3 vehicle crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Friday afternoon during a three vehicle crash in Oconee County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. on SC 11.
The drivers of a Kia and a Toyota were traveling north on SC 11. The driver of the Kia slowed down to turn left into a private drive.
The driver of the Toyota, Gabriel Anson Hochstetler, 20, of Seneca, attempted to avoid hitting the Kia by driving left of center, according SCHP. When the Toyota crossed over the center line, it crashed head on into freight line tractor trailer.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced at the scene, according to troopers.
No other injuries have been reported. Troopers said all drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
SCHP and the coroner's office will continue to investigate the crash.
