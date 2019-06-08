Accidents & Traffic

14-year-old boy killed in car crash in Union Co.

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:03 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:08 PM EDT

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Union County. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old was driving a 2009 Honda Civic at about 4:32 p.m. on Kelly Road near Old Pump Station Road.

Troopers said the car went off of the left side of the road and crashed into a tree. 

The Union County Coroner's Office said Jay Cribbs, 14, was a passenger in the car and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Union County Coroner's Office will continue to investigate the crash. 

 

