Man who died in crash on I-85SB in Greenville Co. ID'd by coroner

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified a man who died in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning on Interstate 85 near Pelham Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 8:22 a.m. on I-85 southbound near mile marker 54.

Two vehicles were stopped for traffic on I-85 near mile marker 54 when a tractor trailer pulling two trailers crashed into them.

The driver of a 1998 Honda, Charlie Johnson, 38, of Woodruff, was trapped inside of the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The driver of a 2002 Honda van and the driver of the tractor trailer were injured and transported to an area hospital.

All drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

Greenville County Coroner Jeff Fowler said Johnson died of multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle collision and his manner of death as deemed an accident.

SCHP and the coroner's office will continue to investigate the crash.

All lanes of I-85 southbound have since reopened.