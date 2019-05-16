Accidents & Traffic

Spartanburg man killed in I-26 crash

Posted: May 15, 2019 09:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 16, 2019 06:59 AM EDT

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) - The coroner said a Spartanburg man was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 in Spartanburg County. 

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-26 near mile marker 38. 

The coroner identified the victim as Roy Douglas Philson, 66, of Carver Mill Road in Spartanburg.

Philson died at the scene of the crash, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

A forensic exam will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.

Clevenger said his office and the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

Troopers have not released details at this time. 

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

