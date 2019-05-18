Coroner responding to hospital following crash on Wade Hampton Blvd.

Accidents & Traffic

Posted: May 17, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 10:04 PM EDT

Greenville County coroners responded to the hospital Friday night following a crash in Greenville County. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near Lincoln Road. 

The coroner's office said they had been requested to respond to the hospital, but that they do not have any confirmed deaths at this time. 

Details are limited.

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

Video Center