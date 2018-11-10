Accidents & Traffic

Man hurt after hit by vehicle mirror in Spartanburg, police investigating

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 07:23 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 08:49 PM EST

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian Friday evening in Spartanburg. 

According Maj. Art Littlejohn, a 30-year-old man was hit on the forearm by the mirror of the vehicle around 6:25 p.m. on West St. John Street near North Forest Street.

Littlejohn said the vehicle then left the scene.

Witnesses told police that it is possible that the driver of the vehicle did not know they had hit the man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Spartanburg Police, EMS and fire crews responded to the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man was described as a red Toyota. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-CRIMESC.

 

