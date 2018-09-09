Jonesville man dies in single car accident

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. - A Jonesville man was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Laurens County.

Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said the accident happened at about 2:45 a.m.

Jamarcus Dewayne Gregory, 27, was driving a 2003 Honda four-door sedan south on Highway 49 near AD Drive when he ran off of the left side of the road, according to Cheek and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Gregory's car overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to SCHP. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Cheek. He suffered blunt force trauma to his head and chest.