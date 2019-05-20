Accidents & Traffic

Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: May 20, 2019 04:46 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 04:46 PM EDT

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A man passed away Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County. 

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, Chirstopher Ray Dalton, 32, of Spartanburg, died at about 3:15 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center. 

Details about the crash are limited at this time. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office will continue to investigate the crash and the cause of death. 

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

