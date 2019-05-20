Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A man passed away Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office, Chirstopher Ray Dalton, 32, of Spartanburg, died at about 3:15 p.m. at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Details about the crash are limited at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol and the coroner's office will continue to investigate the crash and the cause of death.

We will update this story as information becomes available.